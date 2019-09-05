Days Gone Getting New Game Plus Mode on September 13 - News

Bend Studio announced Days Gone will be getting a New Game Plus mode in an update that will be made available on September 13.

"Players can now re-experience the epic journey through Days Gone, this time with the advantage of previously earned weapons, bike upgrades, NERO boosters, skills, recipes, encampment trust and credits, collectibles, and trophy progress unlocked from the beginning," said Bend Studio game director Jeff Ross.





""New Game Plus can be started from any save game where the “I’m Never Giving Up” storyline has been completed. You can play NG+ on any difficulty level; Easy, Normal, Hard, Survival, or try it in one of our two new difficulty modes: Hard II and Survival II, regardless of the previous difficulty mode. These new difficulty modes are not specific to NG+ and can be experienced by brand-new players as well.

Perks from patches earned in challenges continue to carry over to the main game, but now they can be used in NG+ and all difficulty modes. So if you haven’t started any of the Challenge modes yet, I highly recommend going for gold in each challenge in order to maximize your gameplay perks before NG+ releases."

