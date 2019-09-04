Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Announced for PS4, X1 and PC - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer PopCap Games have announced Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The digital early access is available now for $29.99, with the full launch set for October 18.

View the official gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a new game that welcomes players to Neighborville, a suburban region where the clash between flora and undead is always flourishing. PopCap is launching the next title in the beloved Plants vs. Zombies franchise with a whole new way to play ahead of launch.

Featuring over-the-top action that fans of previous Plants vs. Zombies shooter titles have come to know and love, players can jump down into Giddy Park for light multiplayer battles or use the social board to interact with other players and group up. Players will unravel the threats of three free-roam regions, including the familiar central location of Neighborville Town Center, as well as adventuring through the outer edges of Neighborville in the hot and dusty Mount Steep, and the lush and strange Weirding Woods regions.

At the core of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the game’s emphasis on thrilling multiplayer gameplay. Players can battle it out with 20 fully customizable character classes, including returning favorites like Peashooter and Chomper, along with some fresh new faces such as Night Cap, a master of the shadows, and the funky disco queen Electric Slide. The character roster also includes a Team Play class for each faction, Oak and Acorn, and Space Cadet. Additionally, players can join forces and kick some grass in split screen couch co-op* and online co-op across every mode, whether it is battling through flourishing free-roam regions or jumping into battle in six different multiplayer modes. The fun doesn’t stop there as players can then partake in Festivals after the game’s October launch to unlock new seasonal rewards.

Maps

Neighborville Town Center – From Dave Manor, the plants’ HQ, in Sundrop Hills to Zomboss HQ in Pressure Pier, Neighborville Town Center is where your journey begins.

– From Dave Manor, the plants’ HQ, in Sundrop Hills to Zomboss HQ in Pressure Pier, Neighborville Town Center is where your journey begins. Mount Steep – Mount Steep is a great place for Neighborvillians to learn about history, mining, and dust. But the real draw is the Cheese Factory.

– Mount Steep is a great place for Neighborvillians to learn about history, mining, and dust. But the real draw is the Cheese Factory. Weirding Woods – The Z-Tech Factory close to Camp Near-a-Lake is surrounded by Dreadwood’s angry trees and angrier roots, trapping zombies inside.

– The Z-Tech Factory close to Camp Near-a-Lake is surrounded by Dreadwood’s angry trees and angrier roots, trapping zombies inside. Colossal Fossil – Some of the world’s largest dinosaurs were discovered in these mines. The Enormosaurus. The Tremenduceratops. Even the B-Rex.

– Some of the world’s largest dinosaurs were discovered in these mines. The Enormosaurus. The Tremenduceratops. Even the B-Rex. Daisy Drive – Watching Sunflower battle an Imp from a house that’s been raised off the ground by Z-Tech thingamabobs? Just a typical day in Neighborville.

– Watching Sunflower battle an Imp from a house that’s been raised off the ground by Z-Tech thingamabobs? Just a typical day in Neighborville. Goopy Gully – Dr. Zomboss wants to plant a flag in Rocky Flats and is starting by drilling a huge hole in the middle of it. The plants must stop him!

– Dr. Zomboss wants to plant a flag in Rocky Flats and is starting by drilling a huge hole in the middle of it. The plants must stop him! Loggy Acres – The Z-Tech Factory is under fluffy siege thanks to the plants’ Mallowmortar. Send in s’more reinforcements!

– The Z-Tech Factory is under fluffy siege thanks to the plants’ Mallowmortar. Send in s’more reinforcements! Peachy District – Zombies are spreading Signal Boosters to hack the TV station and launch the Brainzcasting Network: “TV So Good, You Don’t Need Brainz.”

– Zombies are spreading Signal Boosters to hack the TV station and launch the Brainzcasting Network: “TV So Good, You Don’t Need Brainz.” Ruiny Ruins – What did the gnomes use this ancient temple for? A place to store hundreds of carved stones they accidentally ordered online? Who knows!

– What did the gnomes use this ancient temple for? A place to store hundreds of carved stones they accidentally ordered online? Who knows! Z-Tech Factory – Where does a zombie get all those wonderful traffic cones, buckets, screen doors, and tackle dummies? Why, the Z-Tech Factory of course!

– Where does a zombie get all those wonderful traffic cones, buckets, screen doors, and tackle dummies? Why, the Z-Tech Factory of course! Turning Point – Ever wonder why lighthouses look like rockets that can launch brain-finding satellites into space? Us neither.

Key Features

Online Multiplayer: Play With Your Favorite People – Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for battle in six online multiplayer modes, including intense 4v4 Battle Arena in the Funderdome. Plus, you can join forces with your favorite people and experience split-screen couch co-op* in every mode.

– Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for battle in six online multiplayer modes, including intense 4v4 Battle Arena in the Funderdome. Plus, you can join forces with your favorite people and experience split-screen couch co-op* in every mode. Explore Neighborville: Free-Roam Regions and More – The battle is blooming with Ops mode and three free-roam regions. Squad up with up to three friends in the Giddy Park social region and take back Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Center.

– The battle is blooming with Ops mode and three free-roam regions. Squad up with up to three friends in the Giddy Park social region and take back Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Center. Masterful Mingling: Get Going in Giddy Park – Jump into Giddy Park from Dave Manor or Zomboss HQ and squad up or battle it out with friends in this social region. Head to the shooting gallery, ride the Ferris wheel, tickle the keys on the giant piano, or dive straight into combat.

Characters

Read about the characters here.

Founder’s Edition

Starting today, you can become a Founding Neighbor in the latest conflict between brain-less and botanicals–and be the first to build roots in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville! With this early edition, you’ll play through six weeks of weekly content releases ahead of launch and receive Founding Neighbor benefits, like getting the game at a special Founder’s price of $29.99**, as we progress towards launch on October 18.

Why are we inviting you to this early edition? Because our players are our most important critics and our biggest cheerleaders. You get us! You embrace our wacky weirdness and you love our games as much as we do. Because of that, we’re committed to providing you and the Plants vs. Zombies community with the highest quality experience we can.

Keep in mind, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville’s modes and features are already final. By giving our biggest fans a chance to come in now, we’ll be polishing performance as you play to ensure our scaled experience is running at peak levels for launch and beyond, making the Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville experience the best it can be. Thanks, neighbor!

Here’s what you’ll get with the Founder’s Edition:

Exclusive Founder’s rewards for the first four weeks when you log in each week*

A special Founder’s price of $29.99**

A dedicated Discord channel where Founding Neighbors can share thoughts with our development team

Updates on new weekly gameplay experiences through News from Neighborville posts and our weekly Plants vs. Zombies developer livestream Live from Neighborville

The progress you make in the Founder’s Edition will roll over at launch

Here’s how you can get involved:

Get the digital-only Founder’s Edition – only available for purchase until September 30, 2019

Play through six weeks of content as new parts of the game go live, including new multiplayer modes, free-roam regions, and more from September 4 – October 17.

On October 18, enjoy all the same content as the $39.99** Standard Edition product at no additional cost.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles