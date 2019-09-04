Overwatch Possibly Headed to Switch - News

One of the possible announcements for Nintendo Direct that will be held tonight has potentially leaked. A listing on Amazon, which has since been pulled, listed an Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case. A European listing also shows the game with a release date of October 18.

Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case (PowerA) listed on Amazon https://t.co/5pceXbSUrZ



"Officially Licensed by Nintendo and blizzard entertainment" pic.twitter.com/yfK0YzmLuN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 26, 2019

Overwatch is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

