Azur Lane: Crosswave Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sales Triple - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

Azur Lane: Crosswave (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 33,763 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 1. Astral Chain (NS) debuted in second with sales of 32,236 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 90,553 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 10,924 units, the 3DS sold 1,934 units. The Xbox One sold 57 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 50 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Azur Lane: Crosswave (Limited Edition Included) (Compile Heart, 08/29/19) – 33,763 (New) [NSW] Astral Chain (Nintendo, 08/30/19) – 32,236 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 22,580 (582,001) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,114 (3,233,205) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,725 (2,431,605) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 9,715 (144,136) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,340 (907,250) [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 7,641 (229,097) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 6,697 (1,619,353) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 5,544 (1,097,721)

