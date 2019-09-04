Anonymous;Code Still in Development, Not Launching This Year - News

Mages president Chiyomaru Shikura speaking with Weekly Famitsu in an interview revealed Anonymous;Code is still in development and will not launch this year. The team wants to release the game by the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

