The Rising of Shield Hero: Relive the Animation Announced for Steam - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Kadokawa Corporation announced The Rising of Shield Hero: Relive the Animation game for Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan in September for 2,980 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

The popular anime The Rising of Shield Hero, which is based on the original work by Aneko Yusagi, appears in the form of an RPG!

Not only can you relive famous scenes from the anime, the battle system utilizes the characteristics of the defense-specialized protagonist, and with features such as peddling in the vast land of Melromarc, you can fully enjoy the world of Rising of Shield Hero as a game.

Key Features:

An Authentic 2D RPG Created with RPG Maker MV – A full-fledged RPG that uses RPG Maker MV as an engine. Its content will satisfy both RPG fans and anime fans alike.

– A full-fledged RPG that uses RPG Maker MV as an engine. Its content will satisfy both RPG fans and anime fans alike. Over 700 anime cuts! – The game is enriched with pixelated characters and over 700 anime cuts.

– The game is enriched with pixelated characters and over 700 anime cuts. A Battle System that Utilizes the Setting! – The battle system allows players to utilize Shield Hero-esque actions such as “Alert” (indicates the enemy’s target), “Capture” (immobilizes the enemy targeting you), and “Protect” (protects an ally from the enemy). By absorbing items you obtain into your shield, you can also learn new skills.

– The battle system allows players to utilize Shield Hero-esque actions such as “Alert” (indicates the enemy’s target), “Capture” (immobilizes the enemy targeting you), and “Protect” (protects an ally from the enemy). By absorbing items you obtain into your shield, you can also learn new skills. A Peddler’s Journey in the Vast Land of Melromarc! – All of the cities and villages that appeared in the anime appear in the game. Travel through the vast world of Melromarc. Not only are there battles and conversation scenes, there is also a “Peddler” system (buy and sell items based on the items you obtain along the way), a “Fame” system (influences the reactions of characters based on your actions) and other fun elements based on the world of The Rising of Shield Hero.

