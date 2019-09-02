Check Out the First 20 Minutes of Ori and the Blind Forest on the Switch - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

YouTube channel GameXplain has released a 20 minute gameplay video of Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition running on the Nintendo Switch. It features the beginning of the game.

View it below:

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27. It is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles