Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 25. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Remains in second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft (NS) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zela: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Maker 2

