Yakuza 7 Announced for PS4

SEGA announced Yakuza 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness. It will be titled Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the west. It will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

The latest numbered entry in the Yakuza series for PlayStation 4, this is the story of new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. In the new setting of Isezaki Ijincho in Yokohama, the story of the hot-blooded thugs stirred up by Ichiban Kasuga will begin.

If the protagonist changes, so does the gameplay. This is a new Yakuza experience!

New protagonist Ichiban Kasuga changes not only the story of the game, but also how you play.

Story:

Protagonist Ichiban Kasuga makes his way up from the depths of despair. Depicted until the becoming of a new “Dragon,” this is the ultimate story of overcoming the higher ranked and rising to new heights. The future is in your hands!

January 1, 2001. The yakuza Ichiban Kasuga, who belongs to third generation family of the Tojo Clan—the Arakawa Family—was asked to take the fall for the crimes of wakagashira Jo Sawashiro by his boss Masumi Arakawa, which he agreed to do. For the family that he loves, for the respect of his boss… Kasuga served 18 years in a strict penitentiary, and in 2019, was finally released.

