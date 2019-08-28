LCG Entertainment Brings Telltale Games Back from the Dead - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

LCG Entertainment announced it has purchased the key assets, trademarks, technology, and select intellectual properties from the defunct studio Telltale Games. The plan is to re-release select games from the studio's back catalog and develop new games in some of the company’s best-selling brands. The new Telltale Games will be led by Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle.

"All of us were big fans of the games Telltale created, as we strongly believe in games as a storytelling medium and nobody did it better," said Jamie Ottilie, CEO of the new Telltale Games. "Even now, when you see a game with strong narrative, it’s always compared to Telltale, so it’s no surprise that players and industry colleagues alike mourned the studio’s closure. We believe there is still so much life to the brand and its franchises, and we look forward to building upon the company’s storytelling legacy."





Brian Waddle, chief revenue officer for the new Telltale Games, added, "There is still a huge fanbase of Telltale players and that’s one of the main reasons we decided to make this investment. It’s hard to see your favorite games disappear or not get the sequels they deserve, so we thank everyone for their patience and support. We’ve got some exciting things to share soon. We’ll try not to keep them waiting too long, but we think fans will be pleased."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

