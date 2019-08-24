Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – July 2019 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through July 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch continually to close the gap with the Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch is currently on track to surpass the Xbox One by the end of the year and is now less than seven million units behind. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to surpass 100 million units sold to consumers in the next few months.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 98 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 36 million mark. The PS4 has sold 98.44 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 42.99 million units, and the Switch 36.21 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 56 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 24 percent, and the Switch 20 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 98,435,919

Xbox One Total Sales: 42,985,147

Switch Total Sales: 36,213,574

During the month of July 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 148,194 units for the month and the Xbox One by 722,697 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 574,503 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 112,694 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 91,775 units and the Xbox One is down 126,130 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 50 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 41 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just nine percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 736,977

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 162,474

Switch Monthly Sales: 885,171

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

