Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained in first on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 33rd week of 2019. Super Mario Maker 2 has remained in second place on the charts. Minecraft climbs two spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 33, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Maker 2 Minecraft Fire Emblem: Three Houses Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Super Mario Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

