New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Control, Crystar - News

/ 706 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

August 26

Pacific Wings, PS4 // Digital

PS4 // Digital Tokyo Chronos, PS VR // Digital

August 27

Control, PS4 // Digital, Retail

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut, PS4 // Digital, Retail

Crystar, PS4 // Digital, Retail

Decay of Logos, PS4 // Digital

Human Anatomy VR, PS VR // Digital

Invisigun Reloaded, PS4 // Digital

Knights and Bikes, PS4 // Digital

Legend of the Skyfish, PS4, PS Vita // Digital (Cross-Buy)

MXGP 2019 The Official Motorcross Video Game, PS4 // Digital, Retail

Strength Of The Sword Ultimate, PS4 // Digital

Waltz Of The Wizard: Extended Edition, PS VR // Digital

Whipseey And The Lost Atlas, PS4 // Digital

Wreckfest, PS4 // Digital, Retail

August 28

Headspun, PS4 // Digital

August 29

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise, PS4 // Digital

Hookbots, PS4 // Digital

The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game, PS4 // Digital

Vambrace: Cold Soul – International, PS4 // Digita

August 30

The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan, PS4 // Digital, Retail

Hero Express, PS4 // Digital

Newt One, PS4 // Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles