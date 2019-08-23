New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Control, Crystar - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 706 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
August 26
- Pacific Wings, PS4 // Digital
- Tokyo Chronos, PS VR // Digital
August 27
- Control, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- Crystar, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- Decay of Logos, PS4 // Digital
- Human Anatomy VR, PS VR // Digital
- Invisigun Reloaded, PS4 // Digital
- Knights and Bikes, PS4 // Digital
- Legend of the Skyfish, PS4, PS Vita // Digital (Cross-Buy)
- MXGP 2019 The Official Motorcross Video Game, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- Strength Of The Sword Ultimate, PS4 // Digital
- Waltz Of The Wizard: Extended Edition, PS VR // Digital
- Whipseey And The Lost Atlas, PS4 // Digital
- Wreckfest, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- Headspun, PS4 // Digital
August 29
- Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise, PS4 // Digital
- Hookbots, PS4 // Digital
- The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game, PS4 // Digital
- Vambrace: Cold Soul – International, PS4 // Digita
- The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan, PS4 // Digital, Retail
- Hero Express, PS4 // Digital
- Newt One, PS4 // Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Buyer beware. There are no dongs in Human Anatomy VR.
Note to self: You want Crystar and Wreck Fest.
- 0
Posting a reply in an article comment used to register in notifications, hence the note to self. I hope this comment doesn't get me more downvotes from you anonymous downvoters. I gotta tell ya, I don't like the look of that -4......I'm gonna go ahead and fix it. It's more about spite than anything else.
- 0