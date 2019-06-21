Quantcast
SEGA: 'Next Big Year for Sonic is 2021'

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 473 Views

2017 was a big year for SEGA's mascot, Sonic, which saw the release of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces. Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka in an interview with GameInformer the next big year for the blue hedgehog will be 2021. 

"2017 was a big year for Sonic," said Iizuka. "The next big year for Sonic is 2021. That’s the 30-year anniversary for Sonic. We are now preparing."


2021 will be Sonic's 30th anniversary, so making that the next big year for Sonic makes sense. The 20th anniversary saw the release of Sonic Generations.

16 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (4 hours ago)

Cool. They should take their time. A sequel to Mania will be appreciated.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Ideal scenario would be Mania 2 and either an Adventure 1 Remake or Adventure 3.

Ljink96
Ljink96 (4 hours ago)

Please be good.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Shadow / Team Dark in the next mania!

BraLoD
BraLoD (1 hour ago)

More Sonic Mania please!

Alex_The_Hedgehog
Alex_The_Hedgehog (1 hour ago)

Generations was great for 20th anniversary, so I expect a title as good for the 30th.

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (2 hours ago)

Give us Sonic Adventure 3 or go away.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 hour ago)

Be careful what you wish for... :P

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (31 minutes ago)

At this point if that can't save the franchise they might as well just pull the plug.

greencactaur
greencactaur (2 hours ago)

Give me Chao garden, and it will be a good game.

ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (3 hours ago)

This is a pretty annual franchise anyways, so I expect the usual, which is nothing at all.

SKMBlake
SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

An actual good 3D Sonic Game ?

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

Sonic Mania 2 I hope.

SuperRetroTurbo
SuperRetroTurbo (4 hours ago)

I haven't enjoyed Sonic in the PAST 15 big years.

Ayla
Ayla (3 hours ago)

Sonic died with the Dreamcast.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (4 hours ago)

Looking forward to it as 2020 will be the year of Sanic thd Manhog, the movie.

