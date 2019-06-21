SEGA: 'Next Big Year for Sonic is 2021' - News

2017 was a big year for SEGA's mascot, Sonic, which saw the release of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces. Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka in an interview with GameInformer the next big year for the blue hedgehog will be 2021.

"2017 was a big year for Sonic," said Iizuka. "The next big year for Sonic is 2021. That’s the 30-year anniversary for Sonic. We are now preparing."





2021 will be Sonic's 30th anniversary, so making that the next big year for Sonic makes sense. The 20th anniversary saw the release of Sonic Generations.

