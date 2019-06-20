Here is a List of the 10 Best-Selling Third-Party Games for Switch in the US - Sales

NPD has revealed the list of the top 10 best-selling third-party games for the Nintendo Switch in the US.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle tops the list, followed by Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. There are also two Just Dance games, two LEGO games, and two sports games in the top 10.

View the list of best-sellers below:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Diablo III: Eternal Collection Just Dance 2019 Just Dance 2018 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 LEGO The Incredibles NBA 2K18 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate FIFA 18

