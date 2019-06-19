Platinum Games Studio Head: Next Generation is 'More of the Same' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 650 Views
Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba has stated the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett, are more of the same when compared to previous generations.
"It’s OK. And by that I mean, I’m sure that things will move faster, graphics will be better and maybe it will be easier with less wait times… that’s good for the consumer," Inaba told VideoGamesChronicle. "But it’s more of the same, quite frankly, compared to previous generations. It’s nothing that’s disruptive or super innovative, if you ask me."
"Game hardware used to be about custom chips that you couldn’t do on PCs. Now you look at it and they’re just grabbing stuff that already exists. The Switch, for example, is a Tegra which already existed and the other consoles are using very similar chips and graphics cards to what you see on PCs, but maybe slightly updated. None of it seems unique to that hardware anymore."
"It’s hard to get excited about stuff that kind of already exists, but has been repurposed to a certain degree," he added. "That’s why for me, things like cloud platforms represent innovation and something very, very different – they’re platforms that excite me and where I feel there is a lot more innovation happening."
9 Comments
That's why I love Nintendo. For better or worse, they keep things interesting!
I'm not a huge Nintendo fan but man the Switch is the best idea to come to console gaming since maybe online game play. IMO it should be the standard for every console.
By choosing a heavily downclocked shield, erm ok.
Not sure I agree with him. We seem to be looking at some pretty significant improvements in both CPU and storage. The significant leap in CPU power could mean that we see the first noteworthy advance in game AI in over a decade. The SSD meanwhile could shrink loading times by absolutely massive amounts, some games will have no loading screens because they'll be loading everything in real time. Sure MS and Sony aren't using expensive custom chipsets anymore, but there is a reason for that, most developers prefer the consoles being similar to PC and to each other because it makes porting much easier and cheaper.
You sound like you agree with him on all his points. The only difference is you added in the AI improvements but that is unlikely as we haven't even seen that on PC. All the other positives you provided are exactly what he said would be improvements that are good for the consumer.
Great games don't need innovative hardware to begin with, so I am totally fine with more boring consoles. Every playstation console since the PS2 has been boring anyway.
Completely agree, always thought off the shelve parts was the wrong direction. Just a couple of weak ass PC's, hence I no longer bother with them.
Eeeeer well if it is more of the same I won't buy Platinum games on next gen, but will from a lot of platforms. Not sure where he thinks is innovative about cloud itself.