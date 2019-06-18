Senran Kagura: Peach Ball Release Date Announced for the Switch in Europe - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publisher Marvelous Europe announced Senran Kagura: Peach Ball will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Europe and Australia on July 9 for £35.99 / €39.99 / AUD$60.00. That is the same date as the release in North America.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

This latest entry into the busty-genre-spanning franchise sees Asuka, Yumi, Murasaki, Ryona and Yomi accidentally turned into animals as a result of Haruka’s latest acts of mischief. In order to restore our favorite shinobi-in-training to normal the mysterious Peach Ball has to be used; and coincidentally it all fits within a pinball machine.

This localized release of Senran Kagura: Peach Ball will be presented in Japanese with English and French text localization as well as feature the same content as the original Japanese release, including fan-favorites such as Intimacy and Diorama Modes, as well as playful pinball fun in both the games expansive Story and Free Play modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles