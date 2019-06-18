Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved Vegeta DLC Launches This Summer - News

The Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved Vegeta DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will launch as a paid character this summer, according to the latest issue of Weekly Jump.

Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved Vegeta features a quicker Final Flash and his Final Blow instantly teleports to in front of his opponent. Other new moves include the Atomic Blast, Final Charge, Flash Strike, Final Explosion and Final Galick Rush.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

