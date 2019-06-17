MotoGP 19 Races to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

MotoGP 19 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 23, 2019. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to top the charts, while FIFA 19 (PS4) drops down to second. Rocket League (PS4) jumps up from 28th to third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 23, 2019:

MotoGP 19 (PS4) - NEW Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) God of War (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Detriot: Become Human (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4)

