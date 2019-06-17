Doom Eternal's Third-Person Cutscenes Are 'Better for the Game' - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

2016's Doom was a first-person shooter that remained in the first-person perspective even during cutscenes. However, that is changing with Doom Eternal when it launches later this year. The upcoming game will feature third-person cutscenes.

Executive Producer Marty Stratton, in an interview with VG24/7 said the shift to third-person cutscenes is "more efficient" and is done "in the service of the game."

"And it’s more efficient," Stratton said on third-person cutscenes. "I mean a lot of times if you stay first-person, it’s harder, it gets more complicated, there’s more moments of, ‘stand still while someone vomits exposition at you and, why aren’t I engaging, why am I standing still, I’m the Doom Slayer?’ So if you notice with all the scenes, there’s a fluidity to them. Every single decision, whether it’s third-person cutscenes or big floating guns, it’s in the service of the game. That’s it. It’s better for the game, we do it."

Doom Eternal will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles