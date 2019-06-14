New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 167 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 13 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 17
- Sea King
June 18
- Citizens of Space
June 20
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
- My Friend Pedro
- Duke of Defense
- Slender: The Arrival
- Boxing Champs
- Mainlining
- Muse Dash
- Secret Flies 2: Puritas Cordis
- Line X
- Forest Home
- Captain Cat
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.