New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 13 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 17

Sea King

June 18

Citizens of Space

June 20

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

My Friend Pedro

Duke of Defense

Slender: The Arrival

Boxing Champs

Mainlining

Muse Dash

Secret Flies 2: Puritas Cordis

Line X

Forest Home

June 21

Captain Cat

