Pachter: PS5 and Project Scarlett Could be Priced at $399

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with GamingBolt said the specs for the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett suggest the price for consoles will be $500 at launch. However, he believes Microsoft will announce a price of $399 and Sony not wanting to fall behind in sales will set the same price for the PlayStation 5.

"The specs suggest $500 or so," said Pachter. "But my bias is that Microsoft will announce $399 and Sony will follow suit."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during an E3 live stream said, "the price will be important" for Project Scarlett. "Clearly price is one of these things people want to know, and as we’re kind of watching the cost of the components that are coming in, things like tearups and other things, trying to figure out what that price is going to be next year."

Microsoft will launch Project Scarlett in Holiday 2020, while Sony has yet to announce a release window of the PlayStation 5.

