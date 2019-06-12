Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Launches for PC in 2020 - News

Midboss studio announced Read Only Memories: Neurodiver will launch for Windows PC in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take on the role of a gifted esper, ES88, and hunt down the Golden Butterfly, a powerful rogue telepath who's hidden themselves away in the memories of the citizens of Neo-San Francisco.

With the help of the genetically engineered psionic creature known as the Neurodiver, ES88 will dive into the memories and take on the roles of some familiar faces of the series, with several new ones too.

Identify, manipulate and unlock information in these memories to help resolve the case of the Golden Butterfly!

