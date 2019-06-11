TurboGrafx-16 mini, PC Engine CoreGrafx mini, PC Engine mini Announced - News

Konami has announced TurboGrafx-16 mini for North America, PC Engine CoreGrafx mini for Europe), and PC Engine mini for Japan.

View the trailers for mini console in each region below:

Here is an overview of the mini console:

Relive the Thrills and Emotion from Back in the Day:

Originally released in Japan in 1987 as the TurboGrafx-16 home console captivated gamers with its revolutionary graphics and sound, and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans today.

Now, at long last, the TurboGrafx-16 is making a comeback!

It’s set to return in the form of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, a new compact model that comes preloaded with a selection of popular titles!

A Compact Version of a Classic Design:

A faithfully scaled-down version of the original TurboGrafx-16 design, right down to the smallest detail. Don’t worry, though–the controllers are still their original size, allowing for exactly the same gameplay experience!

Key Features:

Save at any time with Quick Save! – The console features a Quick Save function that allows you to save at any point during a game. Save your progress and continue playing when it’s convenient for you!

– The console features a Quick Save function that allows you to save at any point during a game. Save your progress and continue playing when it’s convenient for you! Choose from various display modes! – Not only is the console ready to plug and play using the included HDMI cable, it also features different modes that let you choose how your games look, such as by replicating the scanlines on a CRT TV.

– Not only is the console ready to plug and play using the included HDMI cable, it also features different modes that let you choose how your games look, such as by replicating the scanlines on a CRT TV. Simultaneous five-player gaming with a multitap! – By using a multitap to connect additional controllers, up to five people can play together simultaneously. (Multitap sold separately.)

Games List:

TurboGrafx-16 mini (North America) / PC Engine CoreGrafx mini (Europe) Alien Crush Dungeon Explorer New Adventure Island Ninja Spirit R-Type Ys Book I & II More to be announced at a later date.

PC Engine mini (Japan) Bonk Castlevania: Rondo of Blood China Warrior Dungeon Explorer Super Star Soldier Ys Book I & II More to be announced at a later date.



