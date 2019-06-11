Spyro Reignited Trilogy Announced for Nintendo Switch - News

by, posted 42 minutes ago

During the 2019 E3 Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy - a collection of the original three Spyro the Dragon games remade for modern consoles and published by Activision - will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, following its launch on PS4 and XB1 last year.

The game will release on the 3rd of September, although full details regarding pricing were not given.

