Phil Spencer: Xbox Scarlett Will Have a Disc Drive - News

Microsoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced its next generation Xbox, called Project Scarlett. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with GamesIndustry the console will feature a disc drive.

"Yeah," said Spencer when asked about the console have a disc drive. "We know, because we see it, that more and more players are buying digital. We think the experience in certain instances, specifically if I am away from my console and everything is on my hard-drive with the entitlements are all there, there are some scenarios that are easy. But we know that people still have discs.

"So even when we put out things like the Xbox One S All-Digital edition, we are very clear with the name because I am not trying to confuse anybody, that if you are somebody that has a library of discs, or that's the way you want to acquire the content, then you should buy the Xbox One S, not the Xbox One S All-Digital... which is why we put it in the name, and yes I know it says SAD.

"I want to be very descriptive, because I am not trying to confuse anybody about what the options are. I want to give people choice, and right now physical is a choice that millions of people love."

