Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition to Get Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for PS4 - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Limited Run Games during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition for the PlayStation 4. The game will release om June 28 on the Limited Run Games store.

Hope you're ready to join the fight when @TributeGames's Mercenary Kings gets physical on the PS4 later this month. #LRG3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/Bv5qWTkR8R — Limited Run @E3 (@LimitedRunGames) June 10, 2019

