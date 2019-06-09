Borderlands 3 Gets E3 2019 Trailer, Free Borderlands 2 DLC Announced - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference released a new trailer for Borderlands 3. Also announced is the Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary DLC for Borderlands 2.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:



“Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary” is a new downloadable campaign expansion for Borderlands 2—the award-winning shooter-looter that originally launched in 2012—that brings players back to the wilds of Pandora for a brand new adventure that sets the stage for Borderlands 3.

Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault Map has been stolen, and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. You’ll step back into the boots of legendary Vault Hunters Maya, Salvador, Axton, Zer0, Gaige or Krieg to battle new bosses, explore new areas, and collect new loot, including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary. Join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on claiming the Vault Map for himself. Veteran players can pursue the new level cap, while newcomers can automatically boost to level 30 and dive straight into the action.

What’s New

Story Content: The villainous Hector and his New Pandora Army want the Vault Map for their own ends, so they’re purging the planet using an insidious toxic gas that turns all those affected into mindless plant zombies. Fight alongside your favorite allies (plus a few new friends) across story missions and side quests alike.

The villainous Hector and his New Pandora Army want the Vault Map for their own ends, so they’re purging the planet using an insidious toxic gas that turns all those affected into mindless plant zombies. Fight alongside your favorite allies (plus a few new friends) across story missions and side quests alike. Top Loot Tier: Legendary weapons are lovely and all, but now there’s an even rarer and more powerful tier in town: Effervescent. This tier features high stats, special effects, and some entrancing rainbow textures.

Legendary weapons are lovely and all, but now there’s an even rarer and more powerful tier in town: Effervescent. This tier features high stats, special effects, and some entrancing rainbow textures. Weapons and Equipment: With a new top loot tier comes new top loot, including super rare named firearms like a shotgun that fires… well, let’s just say there are ponies and rainbows and explosions.

With a new top loot tier comes new top loot, including super rare named firearms like a shotgun that fires… well, let’s just say there are ponies and rainbows and explosions. Enemies and Bosses: The toxic gas seems to be doing strange things to Pandora’s bandit and beast populations, mutating them into deadly “Infected” forms. Expect exploding plant monsters, ferocious boss battles, and an all new Raid Boss!

The toxic gas seems to be doing strange things to Pandora’s bandit and beast populations, mutating them into deadly “Infected” forms. Expect exploding plant monsters, ferocious boss battles, and an all new Raid Boss! Ares: Shoot and loot your way through previously unexplored Pandoran locales, including the wreckage of a familiar space station and at least one forbidden research lab.

Shoot and loot your way through previously unexplored Pandoran locales, including the wreckage of a familiar space station and at least one forbidden research lab. Customization Options: Each of the six Borderlands 2 Vault Hunters gets a new head and skin, while the two vehicle types receive three new skins apiece. Stylin’!

Each of the six Borderlands 2 Vault Hunters gets a new head and skin, while the two vehicle types receive three new skins apiece. Stylin’! Level Cap: Veteran players can pursue the new level cap of 80 (up from 72), and super hardcore fans can challenge themselves to achieve the two new Overpowered Levels, accessible via Digistruct Peak.

How to Play

Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary is the fifth campaign DLC for Borderlands 2. A copy of Borderlands 2 (Steam) or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4) is required in order to play the DLC.

To access the new campaign content once the DLC is installed, you will need to visit the new “Fight for Sanctuary” location, which you can reach via any of the in-game Fast Travel stations. Please note that attempting to play the new Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary content is not recommended unless your Vault Hunter is at least level 30. We also encourage you to complete Borderlands 2’s main campaign first to avoid story spoilers.

Alternatively, new players and returning players who want to jump straight into Commander Lilith can instantly create a new level 30 Vault Hunter at the Select Character screen. This character will already have completed all but the final main mission of Borderlands 2 and will automatically start at the beginning of the new content.

