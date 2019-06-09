Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Launches This Fall for PC - News

Microsoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch for Windows PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store this fall. It will support cross-play between both versions of the game.

Here is an overivew of the game:

Developed by Forgotten Empires, Tantalus, and Wicked Witch, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition includes entirely new content and many exciting gameplay improvements. This edition contains all previously released Age of Empires IIcontent, as well as brand new civilizations, additional campaign missions, new graphics that support up to 4K resolution and Xbox Live support for multiplayer, including all-new achievements. Not to mention, the edition features quality-of-life upgrades such as automatic farm reseeding to take the game you already know and love to the next level. Exciting new features include:

The Last Khans campaign: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition includes brand-new content, “The Last Khans” with three new campaigns and four new civilizations.

Four new civilizations are being added exclusively to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition: the Bulgarians, Cumans, Lithuanians and Tatars, bringing the total number of civilizations in the game to 35. New spectator mode and tournament features: Players will be able to spectate multiplayer games in real time and switch between each player’s view, with overlay UI on top to give spectators information on different players’ status.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will cost $19.99 USD for new players and $14.99 USD for existing Steam owners of Age of Empires II: HD Edition. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass for PC members will be able to purchase Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to own on the Microsoft Store for a discounted price of $14.99 USD.

We’re so honored and grateful to the Age of Empires community for their valuable feedback and insights that have helped us bring the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to life. As part of our dedication to the community and the past, present and future of the Age franchise, we’re also happy to share that Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will be available on Steam this August and will support cross-play with Windows 10. We are excited to bring the community on our new journey and can’t wait to share more on what’s next with titles like Age of Empires III: Definitive Editionand Age of Empires IV.

