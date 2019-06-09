Psychological Horror Game Blair Witch Announced for Xbox One and PC - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bloober Team during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference announced Blair Witch for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch digitally on August 30 for $29.99.

“We are so thrilled, and honestly a little scared, to bring all players, especially fans of Blair Witch, back into the haunted woods. It is genuinely an honor to be working on such a hair-raising, paradigmatic experience, which defined so many of our lives!” said Piotr Babieno, CEO at Bloober Team.

View the E3 2019 reveal trailer below:



“The team at Bloober is made up of amazing storytellers. We were excited to give them the opportunity to craft an original narrative set in the iconic woods of Blair Witch,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Lionsgate Interactive Ventures & Games. “They’ve taken the evil hiding in the Black Hills Forest to a whole new level. Players should enter at their own risk.”

Here is an overview of the game:

From the masters of fright, this brand-new first-person psychological horror game will return players to the dreadful woods in an original story inspired by the iconic Blair Witch. Currently in development for the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC, Blair Witch is set to launch worldwide on August 30, 2019.

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods.

From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story. Blair Witch is a first-person psychological horror game that studies your reactions to danger and stress. Your darkest fears will awaken.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles