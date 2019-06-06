SEGA Ages: Virtua Racing and Wonder Boy: Monster Land Release Date Revealed - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

SEGA announced Sega Ages: Virtua Racing and Sega Ages: Wonder Boy: Monster Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 27 in North America and Europe for $7.99 each.

View a trailer of Sega Ages: Virtua Racing below:





Here is an overview for each game:

Sega Ages: Virtua Racing:

Sega Ages: Virtua Racing takes the revered classic and delivers a dramatic overhaul with an improved framerate, a far greater draw distance, online matchmaking (and leaderboards), and a new Replay mechanic that didn’t exist in the original release. Not only that, but the game also supports up to eight-player simultaneous local multiplayer, so you can rekindle that arcade experience with your friends!

Take control of a formula one racing car and compete against the world’s best drivers in the first faithful reproduction of the arcade classic. Choose between the Normal Race mode that features four-to-five lap races, or put your endurance to the test by completing 20 laps in the Grand Prix Race. Your car’s performance is affected the longer you drive, so make sure you plan your pit stop strategy carefully so you can take the checkered flag!

Sega Ages: Wonder Boy: Monster Land:

Sega Ages: Wonder Boy: Monster Land contains several notable improvements such as a “Power Up New Game” (New Game Plus) feature that can be enabled at any time, even if you haven’t beaten the game, allowing you to restart after a Game Over with the same gear. There are also 3 new challenge modes (Sphinx and Monster Castle time attacks plus the Fire Ball score attack), online leaderboards, a Replay function, and a “Money Hungry Mode.” This last item plays off a bug that existed in the arcade original where players would increase the value of any hidden gold by quickly shaking the joystick back and forth. While the unintended bug is enabled by default here, the “Money Hungry Mode” disables it for the truly hardcore!

After the defeat of the evil king, the kingdom of Wonder Land was a paradise…for a time. The peace was broken when a ferocious, fire-breathing dragon struck without warning and took over Wonder Land with a swarm of evil, monstrous henchmen, turning the once-peaceful land into the utterly chaotic Monster Land. Realizing he is Wonder Land’s last hope, Wonder Boy sets out on an incredible journey to rid the country of the monsters and defeat the “invincible” evil dragon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles