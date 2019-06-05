Watch Dogs Legion Confirmed by Ubisoft - News

Following a leak, Ubisoft has officially confirmed Watch Dogs Legion via the official Watch Dogs Twitter account. The Twitter account posted a teaser clip of the game.

More information on Watch Dogs Legion will be released at E3 2019. Ubisoft will host its E3 2019 press conference on June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

