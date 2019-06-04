Psychonauts Limited Physical Run Announced for PS4 - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Limited Run Games announced it will release a limited run physical version of Psychonauts for the PlayStation 4 starting June 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET. It will be available for pre-order for three weeks, while the collector's edition will be made available in batches at 7am PT / 10am ET and 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

It's time to join the Psychonauts! ðŸ˜µðŸ§ ðŸ’«@DoubleFine's classic action-adventure platformer, the aptly-named Psychonauts, gets a Limited Run for the PlayStation 4 this Friday, June 7 at 10am EDT on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/t8rtBVmKZR — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 3, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Psychonauts has been converted from its original PlayStation 2 version to include 1080p up-rendering and Trophies. Additional enhanced features include Share Play*, Remote Play, Activity Feeds and Second Screen support for game manuals with PS Vita system or PlayStation App. Purchase & download PS2 games from PlayStation Store.

This classic action / adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin. In his quest to join the Psychonauts—an elite group of international psychic secret agents—he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp.

But this is no average psychic summer camp! A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others—to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands.

Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles