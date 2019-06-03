Team Sonic Racing Debuts in 7th on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 179 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Team Sonic Racing has debuted in seventh place on the Italian charts for Week 21, 2019. FIFA 19 and Grand Theft Auto V have remained in first and second, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 20, 2019:

FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Team Sonic Racing - New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles