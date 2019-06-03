Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the French Charts, Team Sonic Racing Debuts in 5th - Sales

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has topped the French charts in week 21, according to SELL. Team Sonic Racing (NS) debuted in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Days Gone Team Sonic Racing Xbox One Team Sonic Racing A Plague Tale: Innocence Rage 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Team Sonic Racing Nintendo 3DS Yokai Watch 3 Detective Pikachu Pokemon Ultra Moon PC Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Total War: Three Kingdoms Overwatch: Legendary Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles