Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops the French Charts, Team Sonic Racing Debuts in 5th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 193 Views
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has topped the French charts in week 21, according to SELL. Team Sonic Racing (NS) debuted in fifth.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Days Gone
- Team Sonic Racing
- Team Sonic Racing
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Rage 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
- Team Sonic Racing
- Yokai Watch 3
- Detective Pikachu
- Pokemon Ultra Moon
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
