Metroidvania Game Lore Finder Announced for NS, PS4, Steam

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Kitsune Games have announced 2D action metroidvania, Lore Finder, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Uncover the story of Lore Finder, a 2D action metroidvania and a modern queer re-imagining of the cosmic horror genre.

Become K.C. Morgan, paranormal investigator, and search a New England mansion for your missing father. Battle the forces of corruption infesting the mansion armed only with your wits and an old .38 revolver, and gather scrolls of forbidden lore. But the more you discover, the more warped and twisted the world – and you – become.

Key Features:

Traverse a changing world: Individual rooms will transform and hold new surprises as you accumulate powers.

Individual rooms will transform and hold new surprises as you accumulate powers. Find your own path: Non-linear design encourages freeform, exploration-based, and self-directed progression. Complete sections of the game in what order you like.

Non-linear design encourages freeform, exploration-based, and self-directed progression. Complete sections of the game in what order you like. Experience atmosphere: From the dark and oppressive living areas, to the impersonal basement with its cold steel and mortar, to the dank caverns that lie even further below.

From the dark and oppressive living areas, to the impersonal basement with its cold steel and mortar, to the dank caverns that lie even further below. Accumulate forbidden powers: Embrace your own corruption, fight fire with fire, and wield dark powers against their own progenitors.

Embrace your own corruption, fight fire with fire, and wield dark powers against their own progenitors. Face climactic terrors: Within the mansion dwell dangers of elevated strength and influence, often guarding crucial ways and powers.

Within the mansion dwell dangers of elevated strength and influence, often guarding crucial ways and powers. Uncover a family’s corruption: Experience the result of the restless emotions of the mansion’s formerly human inhabitants expressed through an eldritch power, from the anxiety of a frustrated would-be scientist to the isolation and anguish of a child unloved.

Experience the result of the restless emotions of the mansion’s formerly human inhabitants expressed through an eldritch power, from the anxiety of a frustrated would-be scientist to the isolation and anguish of a child unloved. Piece together past events: Explore and find scattered evidence of the inhabitants’ otherworldly transformation through journal entries and memory-stained objects.

Explore and find scattered evidence of the inhabitants’ otherworldly transformation through journal entries and memory-stained objects. Girlfriend mode: Beat the game to unlock this mode, allowing you to play as K.C.’s girlfriend, with all new powers and story.

Beat the game to unlock this mode, allowing you to play as K.C.’s girlfriend, with all new powers and story. Speedrun mode: The speedrun mode offers a built-in timer and will streamline play experience for speedrunners.

