Call of Duty: Modern Warfare DLC Will Release First on PS4 - News

Infinity Ward will release new content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare first on the PlayStation 4. This was revealed on the reveal trailer posted on the official PlayStation Twitter account that states "Play new content first on PS4."

The nature of war is changing. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches on PS4 October 25. pic.twitter.com/GpbX8lmJSR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a powerful experience reimagined from the ground-up. The all-new title, published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, engulfs players in a modern-day conflict, where split-second decisions could affect the global balance of power. The new Modern Warfarefeatures a unified narrative experience and progression across a heart racing, epic single-player story, an action-packed multiplayer playground, and new cooperative gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features a new engine delivering an immersive and photo-realistic experience. The new technology utilizes the latest advancements in visual engineering, including a physically-based material system allowing for state of the art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile based streaming system, new PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, DirectX Raytracing (PC) and more as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline. Spectral rendering delivers thermal heat radiation and infrared identification for both thermal and night-vision in-game imaging. The technical investment provides a cutting edge animation and blend shape system, while the new suite of audio tools supports full Dolby ATMOS, on supported platforms, along with the latest in audio simulation effects.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.

