New Dragon Quest Game to Be Announced on June 3 for Smartphones - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 459 Views
Square Enix revealed it will announced a new Dragon Quest game for smartphones on June 3 at 12 JST. You can view the live stream of the announcement here.
The game will be a completely new title with a new "Dragon Quest experience."
Thanks Gematsu.
6 Comments
Today's mobile game news ! Only japan. ( I knew it.)
To William. Where is the Western mobile game news ? Why Can't you write it ?
- 0
DQ 11 was dreadful. Maybe because so many people recommended the game to me, telling me it was amazing? It's like a 6/10 at best. Story was decent, few touching moments tbh..but the music was probably the worst I've heard in a JRPG. Had to turn it down in sys settings within 2 mins of playing the game..my ears. Battle systems could have been better, but was acceptable. Honestly, SE would be better using their money to fund something else. Pains me that DQ gets so much attention from them, yet other IP's are pushed to the sidelines, or used to experiment on (crazy dlc and preorder bonuses, things they'd never do with DQ, Deus Ex is a nice example of this - force those things in the game and wonder why it doesn't meet expectations)
I hope this isn't the "Surprising News" for Dragon Quest we heard about.