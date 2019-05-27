New Dragon Quest Game to Be Announced on June 3 for Smartphones - News

Square Enix revealed it will announced a new Dragon Quest game for smartphones on June 3 at 12 JST. You can view the live stream of the announcement here.

The game will be a completely new title with a new "Dragon Quest experience."





