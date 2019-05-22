Ys: Memories of Celceta Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Ys: Memories of Celceta (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 13,895 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 19.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 32,564 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 9,560 units, the 3DS sold 2,529 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 290 units and Xbox One sold 112 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

01./00. [PS4] Ys: Memories of Celceta - Kai (Nihon Falcom) {2019.05.16} (¥3.980) - 13.895 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 8.507 / 3.085.499 (-16%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 7.258 / 2.302.993 (-14%)

04./04. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 6.954 / 783.332 (-16%)

05./01. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) - 6.276 / 166.459 (-48%)

06./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 5.991 / 1.530.747 (-2%)

07./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 5.087 / 616.477 (-30%)

08./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 4.524 / 3.067.711 (-11%)

09./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.518 / 1.319.464 (-21%)

10./08. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) - 4.068 / 134.812 (-27%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

