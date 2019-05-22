Utawarerumono: ZAN Release Date Announced for the West - News

Publisher NIS America announced Utawarerumono: ZAN will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 10 in North America and September 13 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Unveil a lost legend in a new light with Utawarerumono: Zan! This action-packed brawler is a reimagination of the story of Haku, a man with no memories, and the great conflict that consumes the land he calls home. Take control of over 12 legendary heroes from the world of Utawarerumono, and utilize their unique strengths and abilities to engage hordes of enemies in ferocious melee combat. Venture through dynamic battlefields, unleash devastating special moves, and experience a grand tale of war and destiny.

Key Features:

Heroes Rise – Over 12 playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and gameplay.

– Over 12 playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and gameplay. Rally the Troops – Online multiplayer for up to 4 players to team up and conquer multitudes of enemies.

– Online multiplayer for up to 4 players to team up and conquer multitudes of enemies. Witness the Legend – This tale of war comes to life with fully animated cutscenes, a first for the series.

