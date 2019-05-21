Pokémon Sword and Shield Information to Release Next Month in CoroCoro - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 457 Views
Not much information on the next core Pokémon RPGs, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, have been released since it was announced nearly two months ago.
The next issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro Ichiba will shore new information on the game. The issue of the magazine will release on June 21.
It is possible more information on the game will release earlier at E3 2019 the prior week.
Thanks Serebii.
6 Comments
Let's hope that they announce more interesting details than the reveal trailer, because from the perspective of an absolute non Pokemon fan, this looks ridiculous. I beleive that I am not the only one who thought after the trailer : "ahh...So this is it, the huge thing that everybody is waiting and which will sell 25M+?.."
look Pokemon has been around for the last 20 years and if you're a "absolute non Pokemon fan" after all the TV shows, movies and games then this will very much probably not hook you in.... that said Pokemon as a franchise is probably one of the biggest on the planet up there with Disney's IPs and this game will sell a fuckton of systems and software.
It would be like if someone who didn't like Coke saw an advert in 2019 and thought to themselves "I don't get the hype" the product and advert aren't aimed at the person who doesn't like it.
- +4
No it is true, I can't get into it anymore today...But when I heard first about a new coming core Pokemon, I was expecting to be surprised really...I was expecting a huge open world with for example some online hosted game modes where many people could meet online and fight with each other to upgrade their stats...Or something very huge and epic like Zelda BW. And what we have at the end is something very limited like we could see on portable 6-8 years ago but in HD. this time.
- +1
I cringe so fucking hard when i hear this ''pokemon open world'' argument.
- -1
Hopefully it will actually be new info and not just a reiteration of stuff that gets announced at E3.