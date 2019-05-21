Pokémon Sword and Shield Information to Release Next Month in CoroCoro - News

Not much information on the next core Pokémon RPGs, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, have been released since it was announced nearly two months ago.

The next issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro Ichiba will shore new information on the game. The issue of the magazine will release on June 21.





It is possible more information on the game will release earlier at E3 2019 the prior week.

Thanks Serebii.

