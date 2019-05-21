Sony Showcases PS5 vs PS4 Loading Times - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Sony at the Sony IR Day 2019 corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo showcased the loading times for Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 Pro and the next generation PlayStation consoles.

"To ensure PlayStation will remain the best place to play, Sony Interactive Entertainment will work on maintaining and improving its relationships with third-party developers," said Sony Corporation president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

Here is some information from Sony:

The two keywords for the future direction of PlayStation® are “immersive” and “seamless.” Next-generation console: “Immersive” experience created by dramatically increased graphics rendering speeds, achieved through the employment of further improved computational power and a customized ultra-fast, broadband SSD. PlayStation streaming: Through the evolution of “Remote Play” and “PlayStation™Now,” provide a seamless game experience anytime, anywhere. Remote Play: Turns PlayStation®4(PS4™), which is expected to reach 100 million units in cumulative sales this calendar year, into a streaming game server, providing streaming content at the closest point to users. PlayStation Now: Provides immersive game experiences to users regardless of whether they own a PS4 console at all.



Sony will pursue its mission to make PlayStation “The Best Place to Play” by leveraging the latest computing, streaming, cloud, and 5G technologies, together with excellent content. As part of these efforts, Sony agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) to collaborate on the development of cloud solutions, including game streaming services.



Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles