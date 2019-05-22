Judgment Re-Releases In July Without Scandal Laden Voice Actor - News

SEGA will be re-releasing Yakuza spin-off Judgment in Japan at a cheaper rate in July. This follows a cocaine scandal involving voice actor Pierre Taki, who played Captain Hamura, which led to his arrest back in March.

SEGA has apologised for the inconvenience and has replaced Pierre Taki's Captain Hamura with a new actor and character model.

Judgment launches in the west on 25th June.

Thanks, Siliconera

