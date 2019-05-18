Three Weeks at the Top of the Swiss Charts for Days Gone - SalesPaul Broussard , posted 6 hours ago / 476 Views
Days Gone remained atop the Swiss charts for the third consecutive week, according to SwissCharts.com. Last week's second place, Mortal Kombat 11, dropped one spot to number three, falling behind long-time list mainstay, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 19, 2019:
- Days Gone
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- FIFA 19
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Anno 1800
- Minecraft
4 Comments
All these top ten lists where Days Gone is at the top (Or second now in Australia) and I'm just sitting here wishing I knew how much it's selling, really hope it's a success for Sony Bend lol
it sold more than 50% of Mortal Kombat X copies
- +1
I can't imagine the game not being at least a moderate success considering it's N1 almost everywhere.
- 0
Having Mario Kart 8 over Mortal Kombat 11 shows which is the superior MK game.