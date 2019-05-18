Three Weeks at the Top of the Swiss Charts for Days Gone - Sales

Days Gone remained atop the Swiss charts for the third consecutive week, according to SwissCharts.com. Last week's second place, Mortal Kombat 11, dropped one spot to number three, falling behind long-time list mainstay, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 19, 2019:

Days Gone Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party Yoshi's Crafted World Anno 1800 Minecraft

