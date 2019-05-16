Division 2 Misses Console Sales Targets, Sold 10 Times More On UPlay Than the First Game - News

During an earnings call Ubisoft revealed that The Division 2 has sold ten times more copies on its UPlay store than the first Division, no doubt in large part due to Ubisoft turning away from Steam in favour of the Epic Store and UPlay, but that PC sales overall are flat.

However, Ubisoft failed to meet its sales targets on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Chief financial boss Frederick Dugue said that "The Division 2 ended up short of our ambitious expectations on console. We believe this was due in large part to a more competitive market than expected."

He didn't expand on this to say which rival games took them by surprise, nor did he say what the company's original sales expectations were, but Ubisoft is hopeful that strong player engagement statistics will ensure the title has a bright future.

