World of Warcraft Classic Launches August 27th, Closed Beta May 15th - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 1 day ago / 832 Views
Blizzard Entertainment have announced that World of Warcraft Classic, a de-patched version of the uber-successful MMORPG that returns to its original roots, will be available from the 27th of August worldwide. A closed beta will be available from May 15th for players who opt-in through the current game.
The company previously announced that Classic will be free for those players with a World of Warcraft subscription.
Actually looking forward to playing Classic WoW with me gal. Going to love going back to ye old talent trees, and the days when we actually had class trainers to learn new spells, and tame pets/earn mounts. The nice thing about this, is that it only requires one sub plan, meaning I could play current WoW and WoW classic whenever possible, using only one sub plan.
Could be tempted back into checking this out, I wonder though will this have to be added to the account like A new expansion?
It'll likely be added that way, via your account overview.
I think this is a great idea however alot of gamers underesitmate the difficulty of Vanilla, i personally dont think many gamers will last long playing but its great for originals that want to feel the Classic again. Ill check it out. I am a huge nostalgia fan.
The dumbing down of WoW with each expansion was why many of us abandoned it. Not sure if I would go back for Vanilla or not, definitely was my favourite version.
I loved Vanilla the moment BC came out however lets take into account that many out there only remember Vanilla by the good things and tend to forget the bad. Vanilla was the best version of WoW in my opinion due to its world and character design like the old Talent trees and is the most rewarding game etc however later xpacs offered much better quality of life features that many jumping into Classic for the first time are going to hate not having. Things like no summoning stones, walking everywhere literally and unable to que up anywhere just to name a few.
