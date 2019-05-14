World of Warcraft Classic Launches August 27th, Closed Beta May 15th - News

Blizzard Entertainment have announced that World of Warcraft Classic, a de-patched version of the uber-successful MMORPG that returns to its original roots, will be available from the 27th of August worldwide. A closed beta will be available from May 15th for players who opt-in through the current game.

The company previously announced that Classic will be free for those players with a World of Warcraft subscription.

