Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Launches for PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, PC in Winter

Capcom announced the Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter: World will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC in winter 2019.

Here is a list of how the expansion will be made available:

For Existing Owners:

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will be available as digital downloadable content for $39.99 / €39.99.

A Digital Deluxe version including both the expansion and a Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit downloadable content of cosmetic items will also be available $49.99 / €49.99.

For Newcomers:

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition containing both the main game and the Iceborne expansion is available to pre-order at retail and will be available for purchase digitally at launch for $59.99 / €59.99. For European retail pricing please check with individual retailers.

At North America retail only, the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe option that also includes the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit downloadable content in a Steelbook will be available for $79.99.

Pre-Order Bonus:

A special Yukumo Series layered armor set bonus is available exclusively for early bird customers.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the highly anticipated massive expansion* to Monster Hunter: World, the bestselling Capcom title of all time with more than 12 million units shipped worldwide adding to the series total of more than 53 million units to date. This gargantuan follow-up rivals the gameplay volume from the original release and features a new icy setting, storyline, monsters, gameplay options, and more.

The game’s all-new story picks up after Monster Hunter: World and whisks hunters away to the newly discovered chilly locale that, once fully explored, becomes the largest region in World so far. The new locale is home to several new and returning monsters ready to challenge hunters throughout their expeditions, and raises the stakes with the added higher difficulty Master Rank. Iceborne continues the skill-based progression and robust crafting system found in World , and expands that with several new gameplay features that broaden the player’s combat repertoire. All this leads to the ultimate hunter test against the mysterious new flagship monster, Velkhana.

Key Features:

Massive Volume of Content – Iceborne builds on every aspect of World with a wealth of new challenges and surprises.

– Iceborne builds on every aspect of World with a wealth of new challenges and surprises. New Story Introduces Hoarfrost Reach Locale – Picking up the plot from World , hunters will travel to a snow-covered terrain which progressively expands with the story, eventually becoming the largest region in World so far.

– Picking up the plot from World , hunters will travel to a snow-covered terrain which progressively expands with the story, eventually becoming the largest region in World so far. New and Returning Monsters – The new locale is home to brand new frigid climate foes as well as returning fan favorites joining the Monster Hunter: World lineup. Leading the pack is the new flagship monster Velkhana, an elder dragon with powerful ice attacks that is a pervasive threat in the new story.

– The new locale is home to brand new frigid climate foes as well as returning fan favorites joining the Monster Hunter: World lineup. Leading the pack is the new flagship monster Velkhana, an elder dragon with powerful ice attacks that is a pervasive threat in the new story. Master Rank difficulty option – A brand-new quest tier above High Rank that makes new and existing monsters more ferocious than ever.

– A brand-new quest tier above High Rank that makes new and existing monsters more ferocious than ever. Added Gameplay Mechanics Deepen Combat – Options for the Slinger tool have been added including a Clutch Claw grapple move and Flinch Shot that stuns monsters. With the new ability to use the Slinger while the main weapon is drawn, new strategies and opportunities are available for combat.

– Options for the Slinger tool have been added including a Clutch Claw grapple move and Flinch Shot that stuns monsters. With the new ability to use the Slinger while the main weapon is drawn, new strategies and opportunities are available for combat. Expanded Weapon Options – Each of the 14 weapon types will get new combos and new elements, offering new depth to master.

– Each of the 14 weapon types will get new combos and new elements, offering new depth to master. New Gear and Items to Craft – Added monsters means hunters will have new materials from which to craft equipment as they take on new quests and challenges throughout Hoarfrost Reach.

