AWAY: The Survival Series Announced for PS4 and PC - News

Developer Breaking Walls has third-person adventure game, AWAY: The Survival Series, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. No release date was announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

A storm is coming…

Set in a distant future, a series of natural disasters threatens the survival of every species on the planet. As you venture deeper into the wilderness, do you have what it takes to make it out alive?

Inspired by nature documentaries, AWAY: The Survival Series is a third-person adventure game that takes you on the Sugar Glider’s breathtaking journey into the wild.

As cataclysmic storms bear down on the planet, you must travel across vast environments in search of safer lands. From the mighty treetops to the forest floor, immerse yourself in nature as you explore a vibrant world brimming with life, but beware of the dangers that await on your journey…

Key Features:

Immerse Yourself in Nature – Watch the world around you come to life as you explore a rich diversity of stunning environments and uncover the hidden life that lies deep within the forests, caverns, and swamps.

– Watch the world around you come to life as you explore a rich diversity of stunning environments and uncover the hidden life that lies deep within the forests, caverns, and swamps. Become the Sugar Glider – Sitting near the bottom of the food chain, the Sugar Glider makes up for its small size with superior agility as you jump, climb, and glide through your surroundings.

– Sitting near the bottom of the food chain, the Sugar Glider makes up for its small size with superior agility as you jump, climb, and glide through your surroundings. Explore a Rich Ecosystem – From tiny insects to mighty beasts, the world of AWAY is filled with animals of all shapes and sizes. But you must be cautious, as dangerous predators await in these troubled lands…

– From tiny insects to mighty beasts, the world of AWAY is filled with animals of all shapes and sizes. But you must be cautious, as dangerous predators await in these troubled lands… Enchanting Musical Score – Having worked on hundreds of major game and movie soundtracks, including the Planet Earth II and Life nature documentaries, Mike Raznick brings his experience as a multi-award winning composer and audio director to AWAY with an enchanting orchestral score.

