Cities: Skylines Campus Expansion Launches May 21 - News

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have announced the Cities: Skylines Campus expansion will launch on May 21.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

School is in session! Delve into higher education with this new expansion that allows you to design a custom Campus, specialize your school, engage in varsity sports, and build a prestigious University that will be the highlight of your city!

Cities: Skylines is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

