Forza Horizon 4 Update 9 Adds New Horizon Story, Custom Adventure Game Mode, and More - News

posted 3 hours ago

Playground Games announced Update 9 for Forza Horizon 4 will add a new Horizon Story "Car Files, new 'little' Mini Cars, the Custom Adventure game mode, and more. Update 9 will be free for all users and will be available in the next week.

Coming in Update 9 we have our brand new Horizon Story "Car Files," alongside we'll also be bringing you those 'little' Mini Cars, our fresh game mode Custom Adventure and don't forget to complete even more new Seasonal Events in Festival Playlist! #ForzaHorizon4 pic.twitter.com/xTDLxGZjJP — Playground Games (@WeArePlayground) May 7, 2019

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

